Despite a few areas of showers and storms this morning in The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects even more clouds later today and even more isolated storms to form as well. As a result of these conditions, combined with higher humidity and strong wind gusts at times, high temperatures will be slightly lower than past days, ranging from the 70's to just a couple degrees above 90 degrees for many. Storm chances will still remain for at least the next couple of days with temperatures slightly below normal as a result.