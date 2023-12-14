For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rain showers with even some wet snow nearby of West Texas will still be the big story today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts even lower afternoon temperatures as well. Along with the clouds and precipitation slowly drifting east throughout the day, temperatures will struggle to rise into the 40’s and 50’s in northern areas of The Basin with temperatures in the 60’s or even higher closer to The Rio Grande. In addition, the easterly winds with high humidity will keep things relatively gloomy throughout the day. However, as a high pressure system in The Southeast starts to break down, unsettled weather in the form of thunderstorms will shift east of The Basin with slightly clearer skies, milder air, and drier air by tomorrow.