For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clouds are on the increase in the eastern half of The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking those morning temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s which will rise into the upper 80’s and 90’s this afternoon. Combining the seasonably warm weather this afternoon with breezy and humid conditions, some isolated storms may form in parts of the region today with cooler air tomorrow with another chance of rainfall.