For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a mild and humid start to the work-week across The Basin as morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s will give way to high temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s with some storms. Gusty winds will accompany these showers, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting those conditions to slowly start to dry out and cool off a bit later tomorrow.