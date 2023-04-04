For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While skies will still be mostly clear out of clouds with pretty warm and windy conditions this afternoon, the slight cooldown has commenced. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects this shift in the weather pattern to really start kicking up southwesterly winds as temperatures will rise into the 70’s and 80’s for most areas. Widespread dust will ensue this afternoon, but lighter northeasterly winds tomorrow with lower temperatures with dry air in the shorter term.