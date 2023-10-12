For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Summer-like conditions will still briefly hold on across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very thin passing clouds with above-normal temperatures. Thunderstorms will mostly be non-existent across West Texas as temperatures will reach the high 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s for many communities before a cold front comes through. Southwesterly winds will initially warm things up and dry things out, but northerly winds will pick up dust with a drop in temperatures late today. Enough dry air will greatly limit rain activity with this weather pattern change as pleasantly sunny and cooler conditions will return in the next few days ahead.