Cooler air is remaining north of The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects stable atmospheric conditions to allow for plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures to remain, despite the low-level humidity in eastern areas. Despite some passing clouds on occasion, rain will be unlikely as afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70's, 80's, and near the low 90's around The Rio Grande. Southerly winds will remain throughout the region, stubbornly keeping that cooler air mass to the north. However, the difference in air masses will allow for more clouds to start to develop, some rainfall, and eventually the lower temperatures to win out late this weekend.