While temperatures are once again feeling like fall this morning with many areas starting off in the 50's and the 60's, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly higher high temperatures than yesterday. Many areas in West Texas will reach the 80's and the low 90's, slightly above normal for this time of year. Skies will continue to be mostly clear and chances of rain will likely be very low for at least the next few days.