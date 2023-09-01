For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Mostly sunny, very warm, breezy, and comfortably dry conditions will be the big story across The Basin this afternoon as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the strong high pressure system to the northeast of the region that will cause these summer-like conditions to be in place. Along with the sunny skies later today, temperatures will rise in a big way into the high 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. South-southeasterly winds will provide a slight uptick in moisture in the atmosphere but conditions will not be muggy. While only a few weak thunderstorms will fire off in the mountains of The Trans Pecos for the next couple of days, a weather pattern change will be underway later in the weekend.