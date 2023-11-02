For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Stagnant weather conditions will keep the mostly clear skies around and lead to a big temperature jump from the morning into the afternoon. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s across The Basin as southerly winds will pick up a little bit more in intensity. A high pressure system will continue to move to the northeast of West Texas, allowing for some thin passing clouds to reach The Trans Pecos and a few of the clouds to reach eastward. Dry-enough air will continue to greatly limit rain chances ahead, but despite the even warmer air ahead, more clouds, higher humidity, and stronger winds will come on in.