For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite skies becoming more on the clearer side from clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects the relatively muggy trend to continue today, but conditions will be drier than days past. Morning temperatures are starting off a bit lower than yesterday, but still above normal for this time of the year. By the morning commute, temperatures will range from the 40’s to the lower 60’s Basinwide. By the afternoon, temperatures will range from the high 60’s to the low 80’s with breezy conditions at times. Those winds will remain breezy into tomorrow, but winds will switch more from the north with another big cooldown. Chances of rain will remain very low despite this front eventually arriving.