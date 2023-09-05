For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures across The Basin, but because there will be slightly more clouds later on, high temperatures will be slightly lower for some. As a stubborn high pressure system moves slightly farther to the northeast of West Texas, some Monsoonal moisture will be allowed to seep in as a few thunderstorms will fire off in the mountainous terrain of the Trans Pecos. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny for many with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Southeasterly winds will keep on supplying the seasonably very warm conditions ahead with southwesterly winds with some, but the humidity will increase.