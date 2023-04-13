For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The boundary between the drier and more humid air has pushed a little bit more eastward in The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects the possibility for late-afternoon thunderstorms. Persistent southerly winds will once again allow for not only the mild air this morning, but also the warm air this afternoon as many will reach the 70’s and 80’s with a few southern areas reaching the lower 90’s. The muggy trend will continue in far eastern areas tomorrow as with a cold front coming through later tomorrow, there will likely be one more chance for thunderstorms in the short-term.