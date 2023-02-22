For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As rain showers have moved out of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects not only clearer skies, but much stronger winds that will blow dust around and elevate the risk for fire danger. Despite a slight cooldown, temperatures will remain above normal this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s in the higher elevations to the low 80’s by The Rio Grande. The clearer skies and slightly cooler trend will continue into tomorrow as winds will die down a bit.