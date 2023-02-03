For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A few thin passing clouds, light northerly winds, and dry air have allowed morning temperatures to plummet well below the freezing mark for many across The Basin. Despite winds slowly starting to switch a little bit more from the south, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to still struggle to reach normalcy in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s by this afternoon. However, it will be a warmer day than yesterday and tomorrow will be a warmer day than today as stronger southerly winds will arrive, but mostly dry air will continue.