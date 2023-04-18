For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Most of the thunderstorm activity will significantly decrease in coverage by the morning commute as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly warmer and drier air to ensue this afternoon than yesterday Basinwide, However, there is a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms near The Trans Pecos and northteast of The Basin as daytime healing commences. As temperatures rise into the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s, winds will generally pick up from the south. Despite some clouds tomorrow, it will likely be a warmer and drier day.