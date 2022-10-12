For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The near-normal trend in temperatures will return Basinwide in the short-term as many areas are starting off seasonably muggy. Morning temperatures in the 50’s and the 60’s will rise into the 70’s and the 80’s by this afternoon as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms to form later in the day. However, the bigger weather story will be the cooldown and the breezier weather as conditions will likely start off more on the drier side of things by tomorrow.