For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how those winds will shift direction and pick up across The Basin today. Despite some increase in clouds from southern West Texas and from The Trans Pecos, skies will remain mostly clear from clouds for most with above-normal high temperatures continuing. Most will once again reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s this afternoon. As a weak low pressure system forms and quickly moves to the east, southerly winds will transition from the northwest as dry air will take over. Despite some passing clouds ahead, most will remain free from rain as temperatures will remain above normal as well.