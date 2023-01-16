For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with thick passing clouds, strong winds are mixing the air around this morning, not allowing temperatures to drop too much. While high temperatures will still be above normal, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the clouds and westerly winds to not allow temperatures to rise as much as this past weekend. Many will reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s as dry-enough air will mostly continue to limit rainfall. This is despite clouds lingering across the region for at least the next couple of days.