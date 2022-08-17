For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the weather to be slightly hotter than yesterday despite mostly cloudy skies and a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. Stronger wind gusts hint at a weather pattern change that will start to fuel more isolated storms in some areas. While many areas will reach the low 90’s for today, temperatures will lower a bit tomorrow because of even more storm development.