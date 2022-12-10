For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Drier air is struggling to enter The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts rain and snow showers to continue to mostly elude the region while the previous storm system moves away. While temperatures ranged from the high 50’s into the 70’s today, temperatures will drop into the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s overnight. Fog may develop in eastern areas once again, but stronger winds at times will filtrate drier air out west. Temperatures will rebound quite a bit by tomorrow into the 60’s and 70’s for many with even drier air.