For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Mostly sunny, hot, breezy, and dry conditions are holding on strong across The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a more-muggy air-mass has developed just east of the region. Rain-free conditions will ensue as temperatures will once again skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds will remain from the west in western areas while south-southwesterly winds in eastern areas will keep things slightly more humid than anywhere else. However, fire concerns will be the big story still and as winds pick up a bit this weekend with a small weather pattern change underway, fires are more likely to ignite.