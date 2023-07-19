For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures will be just as high across The Basin today, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects not only a slight uptick in cloud coverage today, but also, the slight uptick in humidity. Most will still remain free from rain though today as temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds will switch more from the southeast across the region, gradually bringing in more moisture in the atmosphere. While a high pressure system will remain strong through tomorrow with ample sunshine and hot air as a result, conditions may slowly change this weekend.