A slight change in the weather pattern is soon to be underway across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still predicts most to remain very sunny, seasonably hot, a bit breezy, and mostly dry, While temperatures will be slightly lower than yesterday, many will still reach well into the 90's and triple digits. Winds will start to switch more from the southeast than days past, slowly bringing in slightly more-humid air, especially in areas east of The Pecos River. Eventually, a few thunderstorms in northern and western areas of Texas will creep closer to parts of The Basin tomorrow and temperatures will lower a bit with stronger winds.