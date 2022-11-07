For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a little bit milder and more humid once again across West Texas as many are starting off with mostly clear skies. Morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s will translate to afternoon temperatures a bit above normal in the high 60’s, 70’s, and the lower 80’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts more clouds throughout the day and into tomorrow afternoon with a brief but slight cooldown for some. Chances of rain will briefly increase closer closer to tomorrow in southern areas while most areas remain rainfree but seasonably muggy and breezy.