For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts some rain and even some wet showers to move eastward in northern parts of The Basin throughout the day. While clouds and humidity will accompany most areas north of I-10, areas to the south will be sunnier with warmer air. Temperatures will reach the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s by the afternoon across West Texas as southeasterly winds in The Basin will contrast with the northwesterly winds that will develop in The Trans Pecos. As soon as this weak storm system moves through in the short term, stagnant air with clearer skies tomorrow will allow temperatures to rise close to normal after the seasonably cold start.