Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a surge in temperatures this afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies as many in West Texas will reach the 60's, 70's, and 80's. As temperatures rise, southwesterly winds will pick up a bit in the day as the atmosphere will be very dry in the short-term. However, some rain and wet snow showers may form in western areas within the next 48 hours and as the next storm system approaches the region tomorrow, temperatures will eventually drop with very strong wind gusts as well.