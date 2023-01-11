For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s another day where temperatures are starting off above the freezing mark for all in West Texas and despite some clouds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the dry trend to continue. Temperatures will eventually rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s this afternoon, several degrees above normal for this time of year. Strong southwesterly wind gusts will develop at times as those temperatures rise throughout the day. Clouds will become a little bit less numerous in the coming days with temperatures remaining above normal, but lower than today.