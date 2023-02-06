For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some passing clouds are creating beautiful sceneries across The Basin this morning as despite some passing clouds throughout the day, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts near-record high temperatures with rainfree conditions. Despite it being a bit chilly with humid air in eastern areas and in highly-elevated areas to start, enough-dry air will likely limit chances for rain this afternoon as partial cloud development will occur. Temperatures will soar into the upper 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon with southwesterly winds picking up. As winds slowly switch from the northwest through later tomorrow, temperatures will not only drop, but some rain and wet snow showers will develop as the next storm system approaches.