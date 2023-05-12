For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a more humid air-mass has overtaken West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts the boundary between drier air out west and more-humid air through most of The Basin to move westward, resulting in higher rain chances. Before scattered thunderstorms start to form, enough sunshine will allow for a decent warmup as many will reach the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. After the storms roll on through, leftover thick clouds with muggy conditions will result in a big cooling trend this weekend. Spotty thunderstorms will likely fire off.