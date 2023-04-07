For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts lower temperatures because of not only more clouds producing some spotty thundershowers, but also because of the persistent northeasterly winds. Combining these ingredients together, the lack of relatively warm air will hinder any chances for severe weather, but much-needed rain will fall for some. Temperatures will only reach the high 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s across West Texas this afternoon, but eventually, less clouds with slightly drier air will allow temperatures to rebound through the weekend.