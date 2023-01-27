For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies will contain some clouds today but despite that, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects any rain or snow showers to be very few and far between. Basinwide temperatures will remain a bit below normal for this time of year with a slight uptick in winds later today. High temperatures in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s will be slightly higher than yesterday as this trend will continue into the first half of the weekend with skies slowly starting to mostly clear out of clouds.