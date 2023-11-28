For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a band of clouds moving to the east of West Texas this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more passing clouds from the west throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below normal, but they will be higher than yesterday as high temperatures will generally be in the 50’s and 60’s. Drier air beneath the decks of clouds will inhibit rain from falling for most if not all areas as south-southwesterly winds will provide the warmer and drier air. A high pressure system to the northeast of The Basin will continue to stabilize the atmosphere enough to greatly limit precipitation across the region despite some passing clouds. Winds will eventually pick up in the coming days before the next pattern change later this week.