For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with the lingering chance for thunderstorms today, passing clouds will roll on through The Basin this afternoon with muggy conditions ensuing. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be close to normal in the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s this afternoon before rain-cooled air arrives this evening. As conditions will remain humid with passing clouds and a few spotty thunderstorms for the rest of the week, temperatures will remain a bit below normal.