Cold air will stubbornly linger across The Basin for today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking mostly cloudy skies and some rain and snow in the southern and western Basin. High temperatures will be in the 30’s in many areas as precipitation may make its way north of The Pecos River, but conditions will gradually dry out and warm up later tomorrow with high temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Cool and dry weather returns for the weekend.