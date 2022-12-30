For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the increase in clouds and moisture in the atmosphere to squeeze out some rain showers in parts of West Texas. As a result of these conditions, temperatures won’t be quite as high as yesterday, but still slightly above normal for this time of year. Many will reach the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s as rain showers will be off and on throughout the day. As the atmosphere dries out by New Years Eve, temperatures will lower a bit more for some as skies will be partly to mostly sunny with seasonably mild conditions on New Year’s Day.