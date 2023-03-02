For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Combining an incoming storm system from the southwest and a cold front to the northwest, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects not only the possibility for some rainfall, but also, some stronger winds. Temperatures will likely still be above normal this afternoon before the cold front arrives with many reaching the upper 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. However, as some rain showers with localized embedded lightning moves on through later today, cold air will eventually win out in the form of more windy and drier air later tonight. Despite some sunshine with cooler air tomorrow, dust may blow around.