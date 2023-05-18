For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a return in thunderstorm activity for more areas because of an approaching storm system southwest of The Basin combining with low-level moisture inbound from the southeast. Along with plenty of clouds, temperatures will reach the high 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s as destructive hail with damaging winds are possible with a few of the strongest storms. South-southeasterly winds will keep things humid today as tomorrow some storms may once again fire off.