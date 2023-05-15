For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The stormy trend is slowly starting to end across West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects the slight chance for thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies, below-normal high temperatures, and humid air. As the cold front pushes thunderstorms to the Rio Grande today, a high pressure system will soon develop to slightly dry out the upper levels of the atmosphere as northeasterly winds will keep things relatively mild this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s today, but more sunshine tomorrow will warm things up closer to normal.