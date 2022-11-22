For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. More clouds have formed or moved into West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects relatively milder air and rainfree conditions despite the sky condition changes. Temperatures are once again starting off slightly milder than the morning before as most areas are starting off close to the freezing mark. By this afternoon, temperatures will be a bit higher than that of yesterday in the 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s. Temperatures will climb even more for some tomorrow, but southerly winds will switch more out of the north late in the day with another cold front inbound.