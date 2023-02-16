For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While West Texas temperatures skyrocketed to early spring-like criteria for some yesterday, strong northerly winds have knocked temperatures back down below the freezing mark for many this morning. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips doesn’t only expect below-normal temperatures today, but also expects very brisk air as despite some passing clouds, the atmosphere will remain mostly dry. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s this afternoon with breezy conditions. Conditions will remain chilly through tomorrow afternoon, but a warmup will eventually be underway with dry air continuing.