Along with some clouds today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be a bit below normal for this time of year. Easterly winds will not only keep things mild, but a bit more humid compared to yesterday. Some spotty rain showers with thunder is possible in southeastern areas as temperatures will likely only reach the high 50's, 60's, and 70's across The Basin. More clouds may form more widespread thundershowers through tomorrow as temperatures will take a tumble with persistent northeasterly winds developing.