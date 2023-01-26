For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Most of The Basin is yet again experiencing another morning where temperatures are below the freezing mark as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some clouds to slightly limit temperatures more than yesterday for some. Winds will be relatively light and the air will be comfortable despite the passing clouds. Temperatures will reach the high 30’s and 40’s in northwestern areas, while southeastern areas will reach the 50’s and lower 60’s. While conditions will remain partly cloudy and a little chilly tomorrow, an eventual trend of slightly clearer skies and warmer air will likely ensue this weekend.