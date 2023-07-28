For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a frontal boundary that formed north of The Basin, is bringing in more clouds and as a result, the higher chance for relief from the heat. However, many will still reach well into the 90’s and lower triple digits, slightly above normal for this time of year. Some thundershowers are possible in far-northern areas and in the mountainous terrain as winds will become more from the east with higher humidity, but winds will occasionally come from the south which will supply the heat. As the cool front sags southward this weekend, chances for rain will still be slightly possible as more and more areas will fail to reach the triple digits.