For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A weak low pressure system has moved to the east of West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds from the south to linger around with slightly lower high temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will eventually reach the high 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s once again, still above normal for this time of the year. Eastern areas of The Basin will experience a slight uptick in humidity with south-southwesterly winds, while areas west of The Pecos River Valley will remain dry with southwesterly winds. As the bands of clouds move quickly off the northeast through tomorrow, not only will clearer skies ensue, but warmer and drier air will really kick in at the cost of stronger southwesterly winds.