Turbulent atmospheric conditions, courtesy of a strong low pressure system that has formed to the north of West Texas, will usher in some passing clouds, lower temperatures, dusty wind gusts, and drier air. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts only a few rain and wet snow showers in the higher elevations of The Trans Pecos and far-northern areas of The Basin. High temperatures will be back below normal in the upper 40's, 50's, and low 60's. Northwesterly winds will dry things out throughout the day as the storm system departs to the northeast. Clearer skies will then ensue tomorrow with below-normal temperatures in the short term with low humidity and lighter winds.