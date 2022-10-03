For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some increase in clouds coming in from southern areas of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas to remain rainfree today because of an abundance of dry air in the atmosphere. Morning temperatures ranging from the 40 into the lower 60’s will rise into the 70’s and the 80’s for most areas today with stronger wind gusts during the afternoon. Skies will start to partially clear out closer to tomorrow as temperatures will remain close to if not slightly above normal.