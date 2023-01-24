For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the rain and wet snow across West Texas as temperatures will struggle to reach the 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s by the afternoon. Despite a few snow showers possible ahead, skies will mostly begin to clear out of clouds tonight as temperatures will drop to below the freezing mark by tomorrow morning. A few morning flurries will give way to more sunshine tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will likely remain on the chilly side of things ahead.