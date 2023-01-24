For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the rain and wet snow across West Texas as temperatures will struggle to reach the 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s by the afternoon. Despite a few snow showers possible ahead, skies will mostly begin to clear out of clouds tonight as temperatures will drop to below the freezing mark by tomorrow morning. A few morning flurries will give way to more sunshine tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will likely remain on the chilly side of things ahead.
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now