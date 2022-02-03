For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Compared to yesterday morning, much colder air is dominating The Basin this morning with many areas starting off in the 10’s with some snow showers. Some sunshine will return later today, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting many areas to remain below-freezing for this afternoon. Temperatures will be the lowest of the year for the next couple of days and nights, but a slow temperature rebound is ahead.