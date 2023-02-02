For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some wintry precipitation early this morning, foggy clouds have thinned out with drier air ensuing. Morning temperatures just below the freezing mark for many across The Basin have finally risen above freezing. Despite winds slowly starting to increase from the north later today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to rise more than days past because of more afternoon sunshine. As temperatures will range from the 40’s to the low 60’s this afternoon, drier air will commence as clearer skies and even high temperatures will arrive in the coming days.